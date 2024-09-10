Cover Image for Platform Engineering Executive Roundtable with Humanitec & Codecentric
Nürnberg, Bayern

Nürnberg, Bayern
About Event

Codecentric and Humanitec are pleased to invite you to our executive roundtable on platform engineering.

​​We are bringing together a selected group of practitioners (from enterprises like Adidas, Electrolux, Bosch, and others) to discuss key trends in cloud-native and how you can roll out a successful platform engineering initiative. There will be no presentations or product demos. Bring your stories, good or bad.

​​During this roundtable, we’ll discuss: 

  • Blueprints distilled from looking at 100s of platform setups to design your Internal Developer Platform to be truly enterprise ready

  • Backstage isn't your platform: the role of a portal when building a platform

  • Key metrics to measure the ROI of your platform engineering initiative

​​** This is an invite only event. We will confirm your registration right away.

