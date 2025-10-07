AI in ClimateTech Panel - Amsterdam C-Level Meetup

​ 👥 Join us on Tuesday, 7th of October at House of Watt in Amsterdam for the next edition of our AI in ClimateTech Panel where we gather with founders, investors, and tech leads to dive into the role of tech & AI within the energy sector.



This AI in ClimateTech edition is powered by ClickHouse and together with senior executives of energy scale-ups we dive into the topic on how to capture the value of data generated by renewable assets to enable real time steering and optimize performance of assets, like batteries, EVs, and PVs. In the energy sector, timely and accurate data isn’t just helpful, it’s a strategic advantage. The goal of the event is to share best practices and lessons learned when working with high frequent and high volume sensor data.

​ After the discussion, stay for networking with other decision-makers and industry leaders within the ClimateTech & Energy sector. Past events have shown to be a great opportunity to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and grow your network.

​ ​🔒 Invite-only: 40 C-Level Executives, Founders, Investors and Tech Leads.

​ ​How to join: If you're here, you were probably invited by us or one of the speakers. If that's the case, simply join the guest list!

​ ​🎤 Our Panel

1. Ynse de Boer, Board member at Kanter / Groendus

2. Peter Bruins, Head of Data at Fudura

3. Tyler Hannan, XX at ClickHouse

4. Speaker to be announced soon.



Moderation by Bart Maassen, XX at Enjins

​ ​📅 Agenda

5:00 PM | Walk-in: Drinks & networking with fellow executive

5:30 PM | Welcome by Enjins

5:40 PM | Opening: software & hardware in the energy sector

6:00 PM | Panel use cases and discussion

7:00 PM | Networking: Have a drink & meet other C-level executives



Please note: The latest entry time is 5:30PM



​🧐 For whom is this relevant?

This invite-only event is designed to bring together a select group of professionals who share similar roles. Targeted specifically at C-level executives, investors, and leaders in data, AI, and technology within ClimateTech, the event offers a unique opportunity to explore strategies for identifying and scaling data & AI use cases, and to foster connections among like-minded peers.

​Disclaimer: By taking part in this event you grant the event organizers and partners full rights to use the images resulting from the photography/video filming, and any reproductions or adaptations of the images for fundraising, publicity or other purposes to help achieve the organizers’ aims. This might include (but is not limited to), the right to use them in their printed and online publicity, social media, press releases and funding applications. The unauthorised reproduction, distribution or exhibition of the content from the events is prohibited. You agree to abstain from bringing weapons, pets and/or animals to the venue. You agree to adhere to the rules, policies, and security protocols in the facilities. Date and times of the event are subject to change without prior notice